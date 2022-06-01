Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo stock opened at $2.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. Organovo has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $9.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONVO. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Organovo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Organovo in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

