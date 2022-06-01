O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 290,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,857,000 after acquiring an additional 59,472 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher purchased 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.25.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $637.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $666.39. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $519.32 and a one year high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

