Orange S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3333 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Orange has a payout ratio of 64.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.56. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Orange during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.