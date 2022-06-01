Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3333 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

Orange has a payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get Orange alerts:

Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Orange in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Orange (Get Rating)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.