Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Announces $0.33 Dividend

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.3333 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.
Orange has a payout ratio of 64.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Orange to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.
Shares of Orange stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $12.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Orange from €9.00 ($9.68) to €9.50 ($10.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.
About Orange (Get Rating)
Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange (ORAN)
- 3 Outperforming Energy Stocks with More in the Tank
- There Are Cracks In The Paint At Sherwin-Williams
- American Well Corporation Stock May Well Be Bottoming
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.