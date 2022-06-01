Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a growth of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 612,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ ORMP traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. 540,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,284. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.77. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $168.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.02.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ORMP. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

In related news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 10,000 shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 215,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 22.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

