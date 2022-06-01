Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 110.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Oracle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 608.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,469,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $389,405,000 after buying an additional 32,384 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,548,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. The company had a trading volume of 67,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,908,479. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.13. The firm has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

