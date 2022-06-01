Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.18.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.92. 16,619,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,086. The stock has a market cap of $191.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.13. Oracle has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

