Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will post sales of $11.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.32 billion to $11.75 billion. Oracle posted sales of $11.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $44.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.70.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Oracle by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 7,037 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth about $1,297,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.92. 171,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,908,479. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oracle (ORCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.