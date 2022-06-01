One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU) Position Trimmed by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (OTCMKTS:OEPWU – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,580 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

