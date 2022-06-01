ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Shares Up 4%

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.62. 3,897 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 328,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTF. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get ON24 alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a market capitalization of $594.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.42 and a beta of -0.06.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $325,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,621 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,460 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 37,140 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,492,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,763,000 after purchasing an additional 706,789 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24 (NYSE:ONTF)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.