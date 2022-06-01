ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.00 million-$58.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.29 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.64–$0.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONTF. Robert W. Baird cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut ON24 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, William Blair cut ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON24 presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

ON24 stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.77 and a beta of -0.06. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.53 million. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $28,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,591,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $385,319.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 214,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,027.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,621 shares of company stock worth $1,713,460. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ON24 by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,635,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after buying an additional 119,092 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $8,897,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ON24 by 987.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 366,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the 1st quarter worth $5,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

