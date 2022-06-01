Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $1.83 on Tuesday, reaching $111.16. 266,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,015. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $187.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,011,000 after purchasing an additional 188,112 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after buying an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,118,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,025,000 after buying an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the period.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

