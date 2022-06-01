Olyseum (OLY) Achieves Market Cap of $1.66 Million

Olyseum (OLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One Olyseum coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $14,967.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Olyseum alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01125234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00479378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008241 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum was first traded on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,319,124,920 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Olyseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Olyseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.