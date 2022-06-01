Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 112.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Olin were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after acquiring an additional 930,144 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Olin by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $547,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Olin by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 166,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OLN. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Olin from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

OLN opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.15. Olin had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total transaction of $351,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,962.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Robert Bunch sold 43,293 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $2,814,910.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,595,576 shares of company stock worth $158,624,719 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.