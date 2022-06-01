Old Republic International Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:ORI)

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Old Republic International has increased its dividend by an average of 45.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Old Republic International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Old Republic International to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Shares of ORI opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,720 shares of company stock valued at $326,227. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 23.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after buying an additional 265,807 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 76,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

