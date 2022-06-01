Oikos Trading 12.9% Lower This Week (OKS)

Oikos (OKS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $427,847.05 and approximately $40,159.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.05 or 0.04474613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.16 or 0.00452784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00032774 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008371 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos was first traded on April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oikos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

