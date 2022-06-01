Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in Ohio Valley Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after buying an additional 57,671 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

