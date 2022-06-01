Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OVBC opened at $30.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $146.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.23. Ohio Valley Banc has a 1 year low of $23.13 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
