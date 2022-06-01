Offshift (XFT) Price Hits $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Offshift (XFT) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and $109,167.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Offshift alerts:

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,237,500 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

