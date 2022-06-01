Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,700 ($21.51) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 82.64% from the company’s previous close.

OCDO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($22.77) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($19.61) to GBX 850 ($10.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,295 ($29.04).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 930.80 ($11.78) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 987.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,314.57. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,105 ($26.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of -30.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 794 ($10.05) per share, with a total value of £100,044 ($126,573.89). Insiders have acquired 12,643 shares of company stock worth $10,048,133 in the last ninety days.

Ocado Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.