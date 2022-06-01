Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a specialty finance company. It provides customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The company generates current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans and preferred equity. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, formerly known as Fifth Street Finance Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OCSL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.69.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.37. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.31.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 53.18%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mathew Pendo bought 18,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,981 shares of company stock worth $218,262 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $56,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

