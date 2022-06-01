Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMX opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.27.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other Nymox Pharmaceutical news, Director James George Robinson bought 1,151,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,899,999.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares in the company, valued at $7,758,407.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 1,834.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 306,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

