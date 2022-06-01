NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.39-$5.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $785.00 million-$810.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $783.54 million.

NV5 Global stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,317. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.79. NV5 Global has a twelve month low of $86.44 and a twelve month high of $141.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $188.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 12.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

In other news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $1,109,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at $10,941,493.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,960,590. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 145.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 51.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

