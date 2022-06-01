Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 36.4% in May

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 40.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,303,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. 20,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,181. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $12.83.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.0255 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

