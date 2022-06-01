NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.82.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NuVasive in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NUVA stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $55.03. 3,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.88. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39.

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 35.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

