Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.53.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $381,254,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $418,452,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTR traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,312. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.75.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

About Nutrien (Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.