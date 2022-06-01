Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,600 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the April 30th total of 593,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.91. 201,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,559. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00. Novonix has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $8.90.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

