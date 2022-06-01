NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of NYSE:NBY opened at $0.20 on Friday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.25.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.
