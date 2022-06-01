Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Short Interest Up 31.7% in May

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the April 30th total of 110,600 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

NRIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

In related news, Director John C. Swalling bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,112. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl L. Hanneman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,010 shares of company stock valued at $169,338 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 40.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.89. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $237.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.19. Northrim BanCorp has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrim BanCorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Northrim BanCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

About Northrim BanCorp (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.