Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. Announces Dividend of $0.25 (OTC:NFPC)

Northfield Precision Instrument Corp. (OTC:NFPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 20th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of Northfield Precision Instrument stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. Northfield Precision Instrument has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92.
