North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Short Interest Update

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 264,100 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the April 30th total of 191,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NOA opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.36.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.55 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.0623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.93%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NOA shares. TheStreet raised North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,589,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,106 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,146.4% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 12,117 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 956.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 173,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

