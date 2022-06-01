NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics AG (NASDAQ:NLSP – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.68. 35,845 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,918,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NLS Pharmaceutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NLS Pharmaceutics during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 152.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in NLS Pharmaceutics by 3,145.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 60,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

