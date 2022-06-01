Nimiq Market Capitalization Achieves $13.63 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (NIM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Nimiq has a total market cap of $13.63 million and approximately $269,959.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,721.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,934.69 or 0.06099004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.63 or 0.00216365 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $200.58 or 0.00632313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.11 or 0.00618213 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00073884 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,960,607,204 coins and its circulating supply is 9,393,607,204 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

