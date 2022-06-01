NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $12.75 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.90, but opened at $11.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares last traded at $11.54, with a volume of 42,233 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.22.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

In other news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 385.7% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 327.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.