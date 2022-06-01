NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Short Interest Down 25.1% in May

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the April 30th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.50 to $11.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $13.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.84.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

In related news, CFO Kenneth Pucheu sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $258,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,674.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,125,853 shares of company stock valued at $85,640,226 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 87.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,019,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,488 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336,137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 38.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,728,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,976 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,779,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 3,697,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,082. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.11.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.