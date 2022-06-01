Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 48,002 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,941,354 shares.The stock last traded at 2.88 and had previously closed at 2.84.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Nextdoor from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup started coverage on Nextdoor in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Nextdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nextdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nextdoor from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 7.88.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 4.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 6.50.

Nextdoor ( NYSE:KIND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported -0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by 0.05. The company had revenue of 51.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 48.40 million. Analysts forecast that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIND. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,674,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $44,342,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $42,240,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the 4th quarter worth $39,450,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Nextdoor during the 1st quarter worth $23,016,000.

About Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND)

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

