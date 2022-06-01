News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 197,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,909,022 shares.The stock last traded at $17.35 and had previously closed at $17.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NWSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on News in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWSA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of News by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in News by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in News by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 66,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in News by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 348,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWSA)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

