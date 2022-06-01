Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002918 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00043623 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

