Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 1 year low of $10.97 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0503 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 547,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after purchasing an additional 78,478 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 103,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund (Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.