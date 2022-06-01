Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.01 billion. Netflix posted sales of $7.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $32.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $32.37 billion to $33.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $34.29 billion to $38.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,277 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,825,316,000 after buying an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,884,188 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,324,648,000 after buying an additional 407,009 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,993,623,000 after buying an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,320,858,000 after purchasing an additional 209,346 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.25 on Thursday, hitting $197.44. 11,387,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,331,571. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $261.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.30. The company has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.