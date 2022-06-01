NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Position Lifted by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 129.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $255,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.63.

NetEase stock traded down $3.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.84. 67,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,217. The firm has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.11. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $119.61.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.63%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 40.97%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

