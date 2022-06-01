NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.77 billion.NetApp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.05-$1.15 EPS.

NTAP stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. NetApp has a 1-year low of $64.58 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.63.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 76.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 47,963 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 20,760 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 46.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,346 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

