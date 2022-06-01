Nestree Reaches Market Cap of $46.48 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Nestree coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $46.48 million and $975,193.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nestree has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,137.44 or 0.99877451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00032371 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015583 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003212 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000329 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,553,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

