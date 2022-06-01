NEST Protocol Hits Market Cap of $77.73 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0267 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $77.73 million and $3.53 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

