Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSFGet Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RRSSF stock opened at 0.98 on Wednesday. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.36 and a 1-year high of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is 1.03.

About Neometals (Get Rating)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

