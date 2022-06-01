Nemesia S.a.r.l. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.89 per share, with a total value of C$1,088,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,272,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,048,217,135.82.

Nemesia S.a.r.l. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

On Friday, May 27th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 370,100 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.03 per share, with a total value of C$4,081,351.77.

On Friday, May 13th, Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00.

LUN opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.08. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$8.56 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.30.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining Co. will post 10.9600176 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lundin Mining in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$16.50 price target for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.58.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.