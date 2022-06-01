Neal J. Keating Acquires 8,000 Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Stock

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) Director Neal J. Keating purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $123,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. 52,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,965. The company has a market cap of $982.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Triumph Group to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at $238,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter worth approximately $12,086,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,336,000 after purchasing an additional 198,126 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

