National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.97.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
