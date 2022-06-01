National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NHI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,043. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 195.65%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an underperform rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after buying an additional 299,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 26,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 360,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

