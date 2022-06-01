National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the April 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 566.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 427.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:NHI traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. 261,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,218. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $69.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

About National Health Investors (Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.