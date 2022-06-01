National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.59. National Fuel Gas posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $6.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $8.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The business had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $49.16 and a one year high of $75.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $2,934,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

