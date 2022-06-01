National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 3,200 employees, representing more than 40 nationalities in over 14 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation and Fracturing, and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access the reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation services like Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Fluids and Rig Services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NESR. National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. National Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.67.

NASDAQ:NESR opened at $7.46 on Friday. National Energy Services Reunited has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

